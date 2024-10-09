The Marías: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Fresh off the release of its latest album, Submarine, The Marías have never felt more ready-made for the Tiny Desk. With the first few chimes of the synth and notes from Maria Zardoya’s breathy vocals, the band makes it clear that there’s no better place to bring its bedroom pop style than this slightly bigger space.

The indie band has been skyrocketing over the last few years with classic Spanglish hits like “Cariño” (featured here at the Desk) and a collab on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. But there’s so much more to the group than the smooth electronic beats and guitar riffs that meet the ear.

Headed by Puerto Rican lead singer Maria Zardoya, who proudly places a Puerto Rican flag on the Desk halfway through the show, there is an authenticity to the group’s lyricism and presentation that pulses just beneath the emotive keys. The band’s performance feels like a soundtrack for a generation that exists in many worlds, and in The Marías Tiny Desk, viewers find a new, ethereal, welcoming world to belong to.

SET LIST

“Real Life”

“Only in My Dreams”

“No One Noticed”

“Cariño”

MUSICIANS

María Zardoya: vocals

Josh Conway: drums

Edward Friedlander: keys

Jesse Perlman: guitar

Gabriel Steiner: keys, percussion

Doron Zounes: bass

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

