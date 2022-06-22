© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Thee Sacred Souls, 'Easier Said Than Done'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT

There is something special about soul music in the summertime, and Thee Sacred Souls transports us to a timeless scene of amorous yearning with "Easier Said Than Done," a song about how hard it can be to reconcile a desire for love with all the static of our day-to-day.

Lead vocalist Josh Lane's sweet falsetto sets the tone, while the wistful underlying theme becomes clear from his opening lines: "She said be honest with how you feel / I said that's easier said than done / I said don't worry about the future / She said that's easier said than done / Well it is." Holding it all down, the band's rhythm section locks in a mid-tempo groove that will have fans of groups like War and Durand Jones & the Indications nodding along, as the female backing vocalists' "woo-ooh-ooh" breezes through. "Easier Said Than Done" is from the SoCal septet's self-titled debut, out Aug. 26 on Daptone Records.

Copyright 2022 WNCW

NPR Music
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.