Latto, 'P****'

Latto has never been afraid to clap back at the haters. On her latest single "P****" she reads various types of men for filth, from misogynists and abusive partners, to politicians and anyone else who attempts to uphold sexist gender roles and perpetuate double standards.

"How you ain't got a p****, but got opinions on p****?" Latto asks on her diss track. "My ovaries ain't for you to bully." Her bars cut through sharper than a sword as she raps over a pitch-shifted sample of late R&B pioneer Betty Wright's song, "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do."

The single is a timely response as people across the U.S. confront a rollback of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The accompanying music video features clever imagery of kittens surrounding Latto, as well as clips of the protests that have erupted since the landmark decision last month — the perfect backdrop for the rapper's protest hit.

