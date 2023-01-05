© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, 'Rumble'

By Teresa Xie
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM PST

"Rumble" is a dark, dubstep-infused collaboration by Skrillex, rising U.K. electronic producer Fred again.. and grime MC Flowdan. Although "Rumble" stands at just two and a half minutes long, the song fiercely bites with an insistent, stuttering beat, paired alongside Flowdan's distinctly deep flow. "Yo, listen, you hear that? / Killеrs in the jungle," he raps with a snarl, contrasting with the pitched-up voice (singer Elley Duhé's) that carries the song's bridge. "Rumble" pommels forward throughout — expertly leading the listener to a precipice before punching heavy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Teresa Xie
Teresa Xie is a reporter who specializes in media and culture writing. She recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied political science and cinema. Outside of NPR, her work can be found in Pitchfork, Vox, Teen Vogue, Bloomberg, Stereogum and other outlets.