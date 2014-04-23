© 2022 KLCC

In Tulsa, Combining Preschool With Help For Parents

By Eric Westervelt
Published April 23, 2014 at 2:23 AM PDT
Shartara Wallace picks up her son James, 4, from preschool in Tulsa, Okla.
At preschools in Tulsa, Okla., teachers are well-educated and well-paid, and classrooms are focused on play, but are still challenging. One nonprofit in Tulsa, the Community Action Project, has flipped the script on preschool. The idea behind its Career Advance program is simple: To help kids, the group believes, you often have to help their parents.

The program combines Head Start for children with intensive training for their parents, designed to help them find well-paying jobs. You can meet two mothers trying to make their way through Career Advance, and hear more about how they're faring, here.

