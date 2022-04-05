The fox responsible for biting people at the U.S. Capitol has been euthanized

Updated April 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM ET

A red fox that was captured Tuesday and responsible for biting at least one journalist, a lawmaker and at least seven others has been euthanized, according to health officials in Washington, D.C.

In an email to NPR, the D.C. Department of Health said Wednesday that there were nine confirmed bites by the adult female fox on Capitol Hill and that it had been "humanely euthanized" to ensure rabies testing could be done.

The results of the rabies test are expected later Wednesday, according to DC Health.

"No other foxes were found on the Capitol Hill grounds, but it would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District," DC Health said.

The fox was captured at about 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the police.

There were many sightings of the fox Monday night, and "then word came in of roughly six bites and/or nips," a Capitol Police spokesperson told NPR over email Tuesday.

The fox was spotted around the Dirksen Senate Office Building and the Russell Senate Office Building, as well as on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, the police spokesperson told NPR.

"[We] just learned people have seen foxes before, but this recent aggressive behavior is unusual," the spokesperson added.

The following message was sent to House members and staff by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday regarding the fox:

Yesterday, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received reports of individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox. One encounter was at the Botanic Garden, and a second was on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation. This morning, USCP received a call about a fox approaching staff near First and C Street NE. There are possibly several fox dens on Capitol Grounds. Animal Control is currently on the grounds seeking to trap and relocate any foxes they find. Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory. Please do not approach any fox you see.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., was reportedly bitten by the fox Monday night, according to Punchbowl News. Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo said it bit her Tuesday afternoon.

