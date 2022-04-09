© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly dies after being struck by a car

By Rina Torchinsky
Published April 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Jacob Kupferman
/
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to the team. The 24-year-old reportedly died after being struck by a car.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "at a loss for words."

"[Haskins] quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival to Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin wrote. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

