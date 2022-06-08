A car drove into a crowd in Berlin, reportedly killing 1 person

A car plowed through crowd of people in a busy shopping area in Berlin on Wednesday, and police are trying to determine whether it was a terrorist attack. At least one person died and eight more were hurt, according to German media.

Five people suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Deutsche Welle. NPR has not independently confirmed the casualty toll.

Emergency responders have kept the man who was driving the vehicle at the scene, according to the Berlin police department.

The car's driver is a German-Armenian man, 29, police said, adding that he was initially detained by witnesses before being handed over to emergency personnel.

The incident took place on Tauenzienstrasse, a street well-known for shopping in western Berlin's Charlottenburg district. Around 60 emergency personnel rushed to the site after the crash, Berlin's fire department said.

