© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.

Polls open in Arizona at 6 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News