Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

In Vermont, there are competitive primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House district, as Rep. Peter Welch is giving up his House seat to run for the Senate seat left open by the retirement of Patrick Leahy. Polls in Vermont close at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.