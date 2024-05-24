DOJ sues Ticketmaster and Live Nation; the dangers of sharing kids' photos online

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The Justice Department and 30 state and district attorneys are suing Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment. The government calls it a monopoly that should be broken up. The company is accused of using tactics that have resulted in higher prices and a worse experience for artists and fans alike. If successful, this suit could reshape the live event landscape and the prices fans pay to see their favorite performers.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Penny Harrison and her son Parker Harrison rally outside the U.S. Capitol during the Senate Judiciary Committee's Ticketmaster hearing on Tuesday morning.

🎧 NPR's Alina Selyukh tells Up First this monopoly case is unusual compared to others the Biden administration is pursuing, including the ones against Apple, Google and Amazon. That's because the government is asking to break up Live Nation and for a jury trial. Selyukh says senators may believe jurors are more open to hearing this case because most people are familiar with the confusing world of ticket fees. One senator last year even made a glib comment saying Ticketmaster accomplished a “stunning achievement” by totally unifying Republicans and Democrats.



As part of a multimillion-dollar settlement, Norfolk Southern Railway Company will pay nearly $235 million to cover clean-up costs for the contaminated air, water, and soil in and around the site of the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The company will also pay a civil penalty, as well as millions toward a 20-year community health program and to implement long-term monitoring of groundwater and surface water for a period of 10 years. Norfolk Southern estimates it will spend more than $1 billion to fix the contamination and other harms caused by the derailment and to improve rail safety and operations, according to the EPA.

This year's Atlantic Hurricane season will be an "extraordinary" one, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center warn. From June to the end of November, they expect 17 to 25 storms to form in the Atlantic. At least eight are forecast to be full-blown hurricanes, and 4 to 7 are expected to be major hurricanes, with winds powerful enough to uproot trees and damage buildings. Tens of millions of Americans in the eastern half of the country are at risk from flooding and damaging winds. Climate-driven warm ocean temperatures are partly to blame for the increased activity.

It's not uncommon to see parents sharing photos of their children online, from birth announcements to first steps and the first day of school. But constantly sharing information about your kids online poses some dangers, according to Harvard Law School faculty member Leah Plunkett, who specializes in children, family law and technology. Plunkett explains how adults can put children's data and privacy at risk and what to do about it: 📱 Birthday photos can reveal a kid's name, age and date of birth. This can put them at risk for identity theft, which they might not discover until they get older.

📱 Social media posts can also reveal where a child lives, their school and their likes and dislikes. Bad actors can figure out their schedules. Future employers or university recruiters can draw conclusions about them. And all this can undercut the child's ability to figure out who they are for themselves.

📱 You can model digital consent for your kid by explaining why you're taking a photo and who will get to see it.

for your kid by explaining why you're taking a photo and who will get to see it. 📱 Before sharing something online, ask yourself what information you're revealing and if you'd be ok if your parents shared something similar about you at that age.

ask yourself what information you're revealing and if you'd be ok if your parents shared something similar about you at that age. 📱 What if it's already too late? Don't panic. Go back, take down what you no longer want online and make your settings private.

Jasin Boland / Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the title character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga combines bone-crushing practical stunts and gnarly, diesel-powered chase scenes with a commitment to worldbuilding that grapples with themes of feminism, environmentalism and humanity.

📺 TV: Interview With The Vampire is back for a second season on AMC. The show is funnier, sexier and queerer than you remember.

📚 Books: Summer reading season is almost here! NPR's critics shared 20 upcoming book releases they can't wait to read. These are perfect for your next beach trip, plane ride or staycation.

🎵 Music: Maggie Rogers almost quit music in 2021 due to burnout from the intensity of her early career. After getting a master's degree in religion and public life at Harvard Divinity School, she's out with a new album. Don't Forget Me features songs written from the perspective of a 25-year-old woman who's leaving home and embarking on a road trip through the American Southwest.

🍲 Recipe: Bethlehem: A Celebration of Palestinian Food is dedicated to preserving a part of a culture torn apart by decades of displacement and war. It's Chef Fadi Kattan's love letter through food to his childhood home in the West Bank. Kattan shares a lentil soup recipe from the book with NPR.

3 things to know before you go

/ Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation and Jamie Squire/Getty Images / Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation and Jamie Squire/Getty Images Some football fans have noticed a difference in the NFL's responses to the controversies involving Colin Kaepernick (L) and Harrison Butker (R).

NFL head Roger Goodell reacted to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech by saying the league values diversity of opinion. Some fans were quick to argue that this hasn't always been the case. They pointed to the NFL's reaction to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. Many of us wear earbuds and headphones for hours at a time — sometimes even all day. More than half a billion pairs were sold in 2023, according to Grand View Research. All that listening is taking a toll on our hearing. The MacArthur Foundation is seeking a bold idea that will solve “one of the world's most critical social challenges." The winning proposal will receive $100 million.

