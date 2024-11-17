The USPS will honor Betty White with her own stamp in 2025

For decades, beloved TV icon Betty White delivered smiles and laughter to fans of all ages. The U.S. Postal Service is making sure that legacy will continue — one stamp at a time.

The USPS announced that White will be featured in a new stamp next year. The postage was based on the book cover of White's biography taken by photographer Kwaku Alston.

The announcement comes nearly three years after her death in December of 2021, when White was just weeks away her 100th birthday. USPS described White as an "icon of American television" who was cherished across generations and revered for her advocacy for animals.

Having received hundreds to thousands of fan mail each week, it's only fitting to honor White with a postage stamp. She reportedly received the most letters during the pandemic, according to a post on her Instagram account following her death.

"She did her best to sign and respond to as many as she could and always felt badly that we never managed to get through them all," read the caption from January 2022.

White's biggest roles were as Sue Ann Nivens from the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. But long after those shows ended, her fan base only grew. Whether through cameos in sitcoms, movies or commercials, White's natural charm and warmth made a lasting impact, particularly on younger audiences. Her career spanned nearly seven decades from her 20s into her 90s.

The USPS stamp program honors American history, its landscape and cultural icons over the years. Alongside White, the New Orleans musician, producer and songwriter Allen Toussaint will also be featured in next year's stamp collection.

The USPS said additional stamps will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Copyright 2024 NPR