In 2021, as the Taliban reasserted control of Afghanistan, a man who helped the U.S. military narrowly escaped with his family. In a wrenching choice, he left several of his sons at the airport. This is the story of his struggle to reunite his family in the U.S.

New England Public Media’s Nirvani Williams.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

