Spending money shouldn't make you feel bad. But if it does, read this comic

Ever regretted spending too much on dinner? Or ashamed about not being able to give a family member more financial support?

There's a term for this feeling, says certified financial planner Lauryn Williams: financial guilt. And it can hold you back from taking steps to fix your finances — or enjoying the money you do have.

Narratives like "I should have known better" or "I shouldn't be in this situation" don't help, she says. "They don't allow you to move forward because you feel so guilty."

Williams, the founder of the financial planning firm Worth Winning, shares three kinds of financial guilt and how to address them.

This comic was reported by Marielle Segarra and written and illustrated by Abi Inman.

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The comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and CJ Riculan. The producer of the episode is Clare Marie Schneider. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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