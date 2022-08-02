Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A "yes" vote on the ballot measure means the state constitution can be changed, opening the door to abortion changes.

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time. Kansas generally observes CT, except for four counties on the Colorado border that are on MT.

