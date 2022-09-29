Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Updated September 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM ET

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.

Here are some photos of what Hurricane Ian left behind:

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Osceola County firefighters inspect the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village in Kissimmee, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A National Guard truck moves through floodwaters at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Kissimmee, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Douglas Jensen hugs his neighbor Emily Fisher after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR People leave the flooded community of Country Club Ridge in North Port, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed through the area a day earlier.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A couple sits in front of their home in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Sheryl Hawk outside her home in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Larry Goerlatz cleans up pieces of his roof in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Charlene Goerlatz looks out the window of her home where the roof fell in after Hurricane Ian in Englewood Florida on September 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR People leave the flooded community of Country Club Ridge in North Port, Fla., after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022.

Wilfredo Lee / AP / AP Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

/ Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images / Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images Residents of mobile homes clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

Wilfredo Lee / AP / AP A home burns on Florida's Sanibel Island on Sept. 29, 2022, in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area a day earlier.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images A resident walks back home on a flooded street in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, the day after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area.

Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images / Getty Images People embrace as they survey property damage on Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Mary Martin / AP / AP A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road in Key West, Fla., on on Sept. 28, 2022, after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Frankie Romulus (left) and Kendrick Romulus stand on Sept. 29, 2022, outside their apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., next to a boat that floated into their complex when Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images / Getty Images Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota, Fla., as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on Sept. 28, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A person rides a bicycle in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022, before Hurricane Ian hits the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Allan Juhl gets help tying up his canoe while his partner Katie Falcon and their neighbors Ashley Palacios and her brother Andres Garcia look on Sept. 27, 2022, in the Palmetto Beach neighborhood of Tampa, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A boarded up business is seen on Sept. 27, 2022, in Gulf Port, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.