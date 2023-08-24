Up First briefing: GOP debate, Trump to surrender, Russia plane crash mystery
Today's top stories
Eight Republican presidential candidates faced off in the first debate of the 2024 race yesterday in Milwaukee.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender at Georgia's Fulton County jail today. He faces 13 felony counts in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election result. A number of his 18 co-defendants, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have already surrendered.
Picture show
Lahaina residents who lost their homes to the wildfire are relying on the kindness of friends and family to help tide them over. One woman's stepfather welcomed her and her husband's entire extended family to his property – as many as 87 people. "This is life in Hawaii," says her husband, Travis Cabanilla Okano. "We grew up sleeping in our cousin's house. We grew up sleeping with 20 of us in one little room... Letting our kids and us be together like that brings a lot of comfort for me."
See photos of the Maui house where Okano and his family are coming together as they plan their next steps.
Enlighten me
All four of author Vanessa Zoltan's grandparents survived the Holocaust. Because of their horrors they had experienced, she grew up seeing her family observe Jewish customs without really believing in the existence of God. It impacted her own approach to spirituality:. "I think that the absence of God can be really beautiful. It means it's our responsibility to take care of each other on this earth," she says. Listen to Zoltan and Martin discuss how her spiritual outlook guides her practice as a chaplain, or read the interview here.
Enlighten Me is a special series with Rachel Martin about the human condition.
3 things to know before you go
