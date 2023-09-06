A special counsel will indict Hunter Biden in gun case this month, DOJ says

Federal prosecutors say they will seek an indictment against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, relating to gun charges by the end of the month, according to new court documents filed Wednesday.

The new development comes a month after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel in the investigation into the president's son, following a plea deal struck between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors that fell apart.

"The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date," the filing states.

Specifics about the charges that Weiss will seek against Hunter Biden were not disclosed directly in the latest filing.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment regarding the indictment.

In a court filing of their own Wednesday, Hunter Biden's attorneys said he has continued to comply with the restrictions of the firearm diversion agreement — which required him to remain drug-free without committing additional crimes in order for his gun charge to be dismissed.

"Mr. Biden has been following and will continue to follow the conditions of that Agreement, which the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed and signed and informed the Court on July 20, 2023 that the Probation Office had agreed to and had recommended be put into effect," the filing said.

Back in June, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to his taxes and business dealings. Federal authorities also charged Biden with a felony firearm offense, in which he agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement that would allow him to avoid prosecution.

According to Weiss, Hunter Biden did not pay federal income taxes for either 2017 or 2018 despite owing more than $100,000 in taxes each year.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

NPR's Carrie Johnson contributed to this report. contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.