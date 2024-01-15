Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is discharged from hospital

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following complications he suffered after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, a Pentagon statement said.

"The Secretary continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon," the statement said. "He has full access to required secure communications capabilities."

Austin progressed well throughout his stay and his strength is rebounding, said Dr. John Maddox, trauma medical director, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at Walter Reed's Murtha Cancer Center.

"He underwent a series of medical tests and evaluations and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, to include resolving some lingering leg pains," they said. "He was discharged home with planned physical therapy and regular follow up. The Secretary is expected to make a full recovery."

Austin's prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent, the statement said, adding: "He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance."

