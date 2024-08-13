The Israel-Hamas war is an issue in Ilhan Omar's Democratic primary race

DON SAMUELS: We have an update now on the embattled ranks of The Squad. You'll recall that Cori Bush, a progressive lawmaker, lost a primary a week ago. Now in Minnesota, voting closes today in the Democratic primary race between Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and a challenger who almost beat her a couple of years ago. Minnesota Public Radio's Clay Masters caught up with the candidates on the campaign trail.

CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: A group of Ilhan Omar volunteers gather at a park in a Minneapolis suburb and recite some self-affirmations before going out to door knock.

MASTERS: This group is heading out on a Saturday to collectively knock on 500 doors.

MASTERS: Omar is facing a rematch from former Minneapolis city councilman Don Samuels. He came just two points from beating her two years ago in the last Democratic primary, partly because of how well he did in the suburbs of this reliably blue congressional district. Omar says that's because suburban voters didn't know him well in 2022.

ILHAN OMAR: Although he might look like an older statesman, he is really not the best person to send to be effective in Congress when he couldn't be effective as a city council member.

MASTERS: Omar says this time around, she's telling voters about the real Samuels and highlighting differences by partly pointing to congressional earmarks she's brought back to her community. Samuels says, if elected, he would try to build relationships with every member of Congress, even Republicans.

SAMUELS: My intention is to be bipartisan, to work across the aisle, to get things done. And if I can provide any leadership in Congress, it'll not be to be the speaker of the House or anything like that. It's to demonstrate to Congress what collaboration and working across difference looks like.

MASTERS: Samuels says Omar is too divisive, especially when it comes to comments she's made about the Israel-Hamas War. Abbe Blacker hosted a meet and greet with Samuels at her condominium building in Minneapolis. She takes issue with comments Omar made this year while visiting Columbia University, suggesting that some Jewish college students are, quote, "pro-genocide or anti-genocide." Blacker says it undermines who she feels she is as a Jew.

ABBE BLACKER: We care deeply about all kinds of things. Not just Israel, but we care deeply about the horrendous conditions overseas in Gaza, as well. We care about Palestinians. But the way it's been framed as pro-genocide is really offensive and hurtful to me.

MASTERS: Israeli officials say the high death toll in Gaza is due to Hamas hiding among civilians. Earlier this year, the International Court of Justice found it plausible that Israel has violated the terms of the Genocide Convention in Gaza. That was sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel last October. Groups supportive of Israel have spent millions in other Democratic primary races in an effort to oust members of The Squad who have been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Representatives Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush lost their primaries to candidates who were backed by the super PAC United Democracy Project. That's the political arm of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Federal campaign records show pro-Israel groups haven't had a noticeable financial presence here. Omar's supporters, like CasiAnna Olson, do bring up the Middle East.

CASIANNA OLSON: I definitely support her stance on Palestine. You know, she's here fighting for women, which, for me, is huge as a parent of a daughter. And I really want to continue to support women in politics, and I feel like she's a really great example of what women can do when they're given that power.

MASTERS: Omar also has power in fundraising. Her campaign has far outraised Samuels, a sign she's taking this race more seriously this time around, even though she's not facing some of the same levels of opposition that toppled her Squad colleagues earlier this year.

For NPR News, I'm Clay Masters in Minneapolis.

