What to know about tonight's VP debate. And, a guide to discussing misinformation

The Israeli military has launched what it calls a "limited" incursion ground offensive in southern Lebanon against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. This action comes almost a year after Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging fire, forcing Lebanese and Israeli people living along the border to flee their homes. It also follows Israeli airstrikes that killed a number of top Hezbollah officials in Beirut on Friday. Yesterday, Hezbollah’s deputy Naim Kassem addressed supporters, stating they would continue the battle in support of Palestinians and defend Lebanon.

Maya Levin / NPR / NPR Tanks and troops gather in northern Israel on Monday in preparation for a ground invasion.

🎧 Israel has invaded Lebanon for the first time since 2006 , NPR’s Jane Arraf tells Up First . The Lebanese army, which withdrew from the border, is much weaker than Hezbollah and has been engaging in attacks in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began last year. The Lebanese government said at least 95 people were killed and over 170 were injured in Israeli attacks in south Lebanon and Beirut.

, NPR’s Jane Arraf tells . The Lebanese army, which withdrew from the border, is much weaker than Hezbollah and has been engaging in attacks in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began last year. The Lebanese government said at least 95 people were killed and over 170 were injured in Israeli attacks in south Lebanon and Beirut. 🎧 Israeli officials say the point of this incursion is to push Hezbollah back from the border and create a “buffer zone,” according to NPR’s Kat Lonsdorf. This will allow the tens of thousands of Israelis who have been displaced from the north to return home. But it’s unclear when they will be able to do so. After speaking with multiple people in northern Israel yesterday, Lonsdorf heard similar sentiments from everyone: this was a necessary next step for Israel, and diplomacy was not an option at the moment.

For the first and likely only time, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in a vice presidential debate tonight. They both need to help their respective tickets win over undecided voters in crucial swing states, as voting is already underway in parts of the U.S. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's debate, from how to watch to what the rules are.

🎧 The vice presidential debate is especially significant because there was only one presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris , NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben says. Walz will defend Harris’ record. The vice president has only been the candidate for around two months. Meanwhile, Vance might attempt to make up for Trump's widely acknowledged loss to Harris in the presidential debate.

, NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben says. Walz will defend Harris’ record. The vice president has only been the candidate for around two months. Meanwhile, Vance might attempt to make up for Trump's widely acknowledged loss to Harris in the presidential debate. ➡️ For the first time since 1996, both major parties have picked a veteran for VP. Here’s what this means for the public's understanding of veteran and military issues.

Union dockworkers along East Coast and Gulf Coast ports began striking early today, halting the movement of more than $2 billion worth of goods, including cars, clothing, paper, farm machinery and much more. Picketing started just after midnight after talks between the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, representing ocean carriers and port operators, failed to result in a new contract. The strike, which impacts work at 14 ports, has two major sticking points: wages and automation. Trade groups warned President Biden that an extended strike would have dire consequences for the U.S. economy.

Jim Mone / AP / AP A new report from scientific experts finds that the gap between federal and state regulations on cannabis is leading to emerging problems with public health

More than half of the states In the U.S. have legalized the use of cannabis for medical or recreational purposes, with some states allowing both. However, the federal government still considers most types of cannabis to be illegal. A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, has found that a disconnect between states and the federal government is leading to fragmented politics and risks to the public.

🍃 More U.S. adults reported using cannabis than alcohol on a near-daily basis in 2022, marking the first time regular marijuana use surpassed regular alcohol use.

on a near-daily basis in 2022, marking the first time regular marijuana use surpassed regular alcohol use. 🍃 The concentration of THC in the cannabis flower has increased over time. This can make it more likely for people to take more than they intend to.

This can make it more likely for people to take more than they intend to. 🍃 There are huge barriers to studying the drug. Cannabis is hard to obtain for research because it is classified as a Schedule I substance.

Cannabis is hard to obtain for research because it is classified as a Schedule I substance. 🍃 Some people believe that cannabis becomes less dangerous once legalized. The report suggests public health campaigns should describe the risks and cannabis retail staff should be trained to discuss the risks and benefits knowledgeably.

Ricardo Tomás for NPR /

No one is immune to misinformation. It threatens our democracy and divides communities. People trust information more when it comes from familiar sources. You can help combat misinformation and disinformation by talking with family and friends. Here are some ways to do that:

💬 When discussing misinformation , consider using the terms "rumor" or "misleading content."

, consider using the terms "rumor" or "misleading content." 💬 Your loved ones have their own experiences that affect how they engage with news. Breaking up conversations about the topic over time can be helpful.

how they engage with news. Breaking up conversations about the topic over time can be helpful. 💬 One way to point out an unqualified source is by highlighting the source’s lack of skills, professional training, relevant educational background, and any conflicts of interest.

by highlighting the source’s lack of skills, professional training, relevant educational background, and any conflicts of interest. 💬 You are not trying to change someone’s core beliefs. You're simply addressing incorrect information. Someone could shut down if you make them feel like there's something wrong with their worldview.

See the complete list of tips to help fight misinformation.

Martin Kaste / NPR / NPR San Francisco police officers keep an eye on city workers as they sweep unsanctioned tents and belongings from a street in the Tenderloin

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced more "aggressive" sweeps of homeless camps in a city well-known for extensive encampments. This comes after a Supreme Court ruling upheld local laws criminalizing camping on public property. Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at an arraignment hearing at a federal court in West Palm Beach, Fla. MLB’s controversial “Hit King,” Pete Rose, has died at age 83. He played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds. (via WVXU)

