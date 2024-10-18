How Arizona residents are reacting to a potential new immigration policy

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We are covering swing states as part of our election series, We, the Voters. And in Arizona, people will have the opportunity to vote on immigration policy. NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo reports.

MARISA: Hi, Naomi (ph). This is Marisa (ph) with Aliento Votes campaign.

XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: Volunteers and interns for the Phoenix-based advocacy group Aliento are busy making phone calls.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Can I ask, is immigration a tough issue for you, by chance?

BUSTILLO: This group of young activists, ages 17 to 38, have lived through different chapters of Arizona's immigration law.

ERIC GARCIA: I got to bring my baston next time.

(LAUGHTER)

BUSTILLO: That's Eric Garcia. He recalls starting his activism in 2004, gearing up to fight against what would become known as SB 1070. The 2010 law allowed local law enforcement to ask anyone for their a proof of documentation at any time. Dubbed as the show-me-your-papers law, it was later ruled unconstitutional. But this new proposition that's on the ballot this year feels like whiplash to those like Garcia.

GARCIA: That it's - we're, again, you know, the same similar position, but - yeah, it was just - no, it's - it just sucks.

BUSTILLO: Reyna Montoya, the CEO of Aliento, said that the proposition doesn't represent her home state.

REYNA MONTOYA: I always carry Arizona in my heart, literally, by a necklace, because this is the community that raised me.

BUSTILLO: This is one of the organizations leading the charge against Prop 314. This new measure would allow local law enforcement to arrest, hold, process and deport those suspected of having crossed the Arizona-Mexico border between legal ports of entry.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Arizona wants to join Texas by stepping in and assisting the federal government in enforcing the immigration law.

BUSTILLO: That's state Senator John Kavanagh, one of the authors of the measure. This portion of the measure is modeled after a Senate bill in Texas that also allows local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law. At the start of the year, Arizona became the busiest region for border patrol encounters. Crossings put pressure on town and county officials who became responsible for the intake and care of asylum seekers. Kavanagh says migrants, even those already undocumented in the state, technically have nothing to worry about.

KAVANAGH: The officer has to have probable cause, which, for all practical purposes, means the cop's got to see the person crossing. There is no way that you could create probable cause if you saw somebody in Phoenix or Tucson or Flagstaff.

BUSTILLO: Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who's also the president of the Sheriff's Association, says that it might not be that easy.

DAVID RHODES: It's a bill that is borne out of sheer exasperation and frustration with our federal government. Is it the best solution to this problem? It is absolutely not the best solution to this problem.

BUSTILLO: Rhodes said that there's still work that needs to be done, but the measure proposed doesn't equip local law enforcement with resources they need.

RHODES: When you start talking about adding multiple patrols out in the vast wide-open desert, you're going to need a significant increase in manpower to have any impact.

BUSTILLO: Down at the border, Republican Mayor of Yuma Doug Nicholls also sees concern with the measure being a mandate and not having enough resources to implement it.

DOUG NICHOLLS: Our officers are not trained in determining citizenship, so there's going to be a bunch of training that's going to be needed. If someone can't produce documents, then what? What happens?

BUSTILLO: Beyond the practicality, opponents of the measure argue it does not limit enforcement to one geographical area nor specify what probable cause could mean. Monica Villalobos, president of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber, warns that the measure could have an adverse effect on the perception of Arizona and residents' willingness to live there.

MONICA VILLALOBOS: That impacts the workforce. That impacts our relationship with law enforcement, and ultimately, it impacts our ability to grow our economy.

BUSTILLO: Back at the call center, Reyna Montoya with Aliento says they hope to mobilize 50,000 young Latino voters to oppose the measure. By the end of the night, they've made 2,000 calls.

(SOUNDBITE OF SLOW CLAPPING)

BUSTILLO: And they hope to take that enthusiasm with others to the polls.

(CHEERING)

BUSTILLO: Ximena Bustillo, NPR News, Phoenix.

