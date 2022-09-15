© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Politics

Judge appoints special master to review materials seized from Mar-A-Lago

By Washington desk
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

A federal judge in Florida has named Raymond Dearie as special master to review materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, denying the Justice Department's request to block the process, in which the government cannot use the materials seized for their criminal investigation until the review is complete.

Dearie, a veteran federal judge, was a candidate proposed by Trump who the Justice Department did not object to. He holds senior status in the Eastern District of New York and was first appointed by Ronald Reagan.

Judge Aileen Cannon directed Dearie to issue interim reports and recommendations "as appropriate" during the review, which she ordered to be complete by Nov. 30, closer to the timeline request by the Trump lawyers. The government wanted the review done by mid-October.

The Justice Department has said they will appeal the order for a special master.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Politics
Washington desk