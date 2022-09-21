Biden will focus on Russia's war on Ukraine in his United Nations speech

President Biden is expected to focus on Russia's war on Ukraine in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and will announce new support for countries facing food shortages caused in part by the war, the White House said.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Russia's plans to hold "sham referenda" as a pretext to annexing more Ukrainian territory go against the principles at the heart of the U.N.

"The United States will never recognize Russia's claims to any purportedly annexed parts of Ukraine," Sullivan said. "We reject Russia's actions unequivocally and we will continue to work with our allies and partners to impose costs on Russia and to provide historic support for Ukraine."

Sullivan also said Russian President Vladimir Putin may also be preparing to mobilize more Russian troops.

Biden will speak about strengthening the U.N. and its charter, especially at a time when Russia, a member of the U.N. Security Council, has "struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Sullivan said.

With the rising cost of food around the world, Sullivan said Biden's speech will also include a "robust" section on global food security, and said the president will advocate for an elimination of export bans and hoarding to help food prices come down. In addition, the president will address the impacts of climate change on food supply and access, he said.

Biden's speech will be in front of the first all in-person U.N. General Assembly since the COVID-19 pandemic — though one leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will address the meeting with virtual remarks.

After Biden delivers his speech, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and also will meet with new Prime Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.

