NPR Politics

Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling and Amy Tan will receive medals at the White House

By Ximena Bustillo
Published March 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT

Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Jose Feliciano will receive medals for their work during a White House ceremony on Tuesday.

They are among 21 people and organizations to receive the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal for 2021 – awards that recognize contributions to the arts and humanities. (The awards were delayed for a year because of the pandemic.)

Actors Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive medals, as well fashion designer Vera Wang, and writers Richard Blanco, Ann Patchett, Bryan Stevenson, Amy Tan, and Colson Whitehead.

Biden will also recognize Fred Eychaner for his contributions to dance, architecture, arts education and LGBTQI+ advocacy. Eychaner is a major donor to the Democratic party.

Biden previously gave the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John in September 2022 at a special White House performance.

Here is the full list of winners:

National Medal of Arts

  • Judith Francisca Baca, artist

  • Fred Eychaner, philanthropist

  • Jose Feliciano, musician

  • Mindy Kaling, actor

  • Gladys Knight, musician

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

  • Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

  • Joan Shigekawa, producer and arts administrator

  • Bruce Springsteen, musician

  • Vera Wang, designer

  • The Billie Holiday Theatre

  • The International Association of Blacks in Dance

    • National Humanities Medal

  • Richard Blanco, writer

  • Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

  • Walter Isaacson, writer

  • Earl Lewis, historian

  • Henrietta Mann, Native American academic

  • Ann Patchett, writer

  • Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and activist

  • Amy Tan, writer

  • Tara Westover, writer

  • Colson Whitehead, writer

  • Native America Calling, radio show

    NPR Politics
    Ximena Bustillo
    Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.