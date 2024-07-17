UO professor trains AI to distinguish between real and fake Jackson Pollock paintings.

About 75 years ago, Jackson Pollock revolutionized the art world with his distinctive style of painting. He would lay the canvas on the floor and with his arms outstretched, pour or drip cans of paint directly onto its surface. The technique invited admirers and detractors alike, along with scandals involving forged canvases turning up decades after his death. Richard Taylor, a professor of physics, psychology, and art at University of Oregon has been using computers for more than 25 years to analyze Pollock's paintings and help authenticate canvases of uncertain origin. He recently collaborated with two former UO doctoral students to develop a tool using AI to distinguish between genuine and imitation Pollock paintings with 99% accuracy. Taylor joins us to talk about the recently published results, and the role AI may increasingly play in the art world.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting