Ducks and Beavers continue football winning streaks

In area college football, Bo Nix threw four touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon held off a late USC rally for a 36-27 victory last night, effectively eliminating the Trojans from contention for the Pac-12 championship game.

Tez Johnson caught seven passes for 126 yards. It was the fourth straight win for the Ducks, who are undefeated at home.

USC has lost four of their last five games after winning their first six.

The Ducks face Arizona State next Saturday.

In Corvallis, Damien Martinez had a career-high four touchdowns to lead No. 12 Oregon State to a 62-17 victory over Stanford. Martinez, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the season, did most of his damage in the first half.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 12 of 19 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers.

OSU goes up against the undefeated Washington Huskies next Saturday.

