Former UO standout Cole Hocker wins Olympic gold in the 1500 meter race

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 6, 2024 at 1:21 PM PDT
An athlete wearing a gold medal speaks to reporters.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Hocker speaks to reporters after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team at the trials in Eugene in June.

Former University of Oregon distance phenom Cole Hocker stole the show in Paris Tuesday, winning the Olympic gold medal in the 1500 meter race.

All eyes had been on Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who had traded world stage wins, and taunts, over the last few years.

Hocker edged out Kerr at the finish in an Olympic record time of 3:27.65. Team USA’s Yared Nuguse won the Bronze. It was the first time since 1912 that two American runners medaled in the event.

Three years ago at the Tokyo games, Hocker placed sixth in the 1500. Ingebrigtsen claimed the gold that year, and Kerr was third.

Cole Hocker
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
Karen Richards
