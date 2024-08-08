No Olympic sprint double for American Noah Lyles; Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins 200m

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Letsile Tebogo of Botswana ran past the fastest man on Earth to win gold in the 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics.

Kenneth Bednarek came in second place for silver and Noah Lyles — fresh from winning the 100-meter sprint earlier in the week — surprised by coming in third place for bronze.

After crossing the finish line, Lyles looked ill, bent down to the ground and called for water.

NBC reported after the race that Lyles had tested positive for COVID, with the Olympics broadcaster citing the sprinter's mother. BBC, cited USA Track & Field, saying that Lyles had tested positive for COVID as early as two days before the race. NPR has not independently confirmed the diagnosis.

Before the crowd of 80,000 at the Stade de France, the 27-year-old was hoping to go down in sprint double history -- aiming to be just the 10th man to win the 100- and 200- meter races in a single Summer Games.

Only nine men have pulled off the sprint double this before. One of those men — Jamaican Usain Bolt — did it at three straight Olympics. The last time an American managed the sprint double was Carl Lewis 40 years ago in 1984.

After winning his 100-meter race, Lyles posted a motivational message to his social media:

“I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression,” he said. “But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!”

