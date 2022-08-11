© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third

Published August 11, 2022 at 3:41 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. I know Gen Zers are attached their phones. But this...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Castro slides into third. His phone comes out of his pocket. Now that's a first.

MARTINEZ: Yep. Even though players can't carry their phones onto the field, replays show 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cellphone slowly sliding out of his back pocket. Funny thing is, it happened on Tuesday, which is the day Castro was called back up from the minors, probably on that same exact phone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

