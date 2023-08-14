Much of the faculty at a Connecticut school spent the last school year pregnant

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Much of the faculty at Long Hill Elementary School spent the last school year pregnant. Eight teachers at the Connecticut school were expecting at the same time. WTNH reports that seven worked in the same hallway. They all gave birth between September and May. And now the faculty includes eight mothers of infants, which means the kids will need to be patient if a teacher is sometimes bleary-eyed in the morning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

