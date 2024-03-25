Photos: See D.C.'s cherry blossoms in peak bloom, bid farewell to 'Stumpy'

In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin to enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.

Later this spring, 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree, known as "Stumpy."

It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.

Our photographers captured the peak bloom, including final farewells to Stumpy.

Take a look:

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR A beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy" blooms for the last time as the city's trees reach their peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 18.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU The colors of the quinceñera dress for Elizabeth Romero, of northern Virginia, match the cherry trees' blooms as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Visitors say their farewells as they pass by "Stumpy," the cherished tree along the Tidal Basin that's become a symbol of resilience.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR An artist memorializes "Stumpy" in watercolors.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Cherry blossoms hover above the water in the Tidal Basin.

Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR / NPR People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., during the cherry blossoms' peak bloom on Wednesday.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Someone uses a cell phone to compose a photo of "Stumpy."

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for the beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy." Visitors said goodbye ahead of plans to cut it down later this spring.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR A woman enjoys the cherry blossoms during their peak bloom. "Stumpy" can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.

Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR / NPR Residents and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" on Wednesday. "Stumpy," along with 150 other trees, will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR People photograph cherry blossoms as they reach their peak bloom around the Tidal Basin.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR A girl touches the cherry blossoms.