Hungry for eclipse deals? These food and drink chains have you covered

Updated April 8, 2024 at 1:48 PM ET

If all this eclipse talk is making you hungry — especially for a cookie, burger, pizza or other circular snack — you're in luck.

Food and beverage chains nationwide are getting in on the frenzy with all sorts of aptly named discounts and specials.

The eclipse is expected to bring big business, especially to areas in the path of totality, with high demandfor travel, lodging and food. One Texas-based economic consultancy, the Perryman Group, estimates economic impacts could rise to $6 billion in the U.S.

Restaurants are looking to make the most of the eclipse — from creating themed flavors to giving away free eclipse sunglasses with purchase — and catering to customers looking to celebrate and save where they can.

Here are some of the deals that could brighten your Monday, whether you're in the path of totality or celebrating from afar.

7-Eleven

Subscribers of 7NOW Gold Pass, 7-Eleven's delivery service, can order a whole pizza for $3 on Monday and add a free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Blue Moon Brewing Co.

Blue Moon got into the celestial spirit with "Eclipse Sips," including four pint glasses, a commemorative glow-in-the-dark box, black light coasters, a flashlight and "moon dust" that you can sprinkle on your beer (not included) to make it "shimmer and glow."

The $25 kits are sold out online, but the company is still holding a contest on Instagram through the end of Monday. It says winners can comment on its post to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win 20 years' worth of Blue Moon, "to hold you over until the next solar eclipse in the United States."

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating a "total Whopper eclipse" with a BOGO burger deal. Royal Perk rewards members who text "ECLIPSE" to 251251 will get an offer for two Whoppers for the price of one, redeemable through next Monday.

Chili's

Chili's says customers can use the code "APPCLIPSE" to receive a free appetizer when with the purchase of any entree either online or in restaurants through Monday.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel customers who dine in at their Old Country Stores on Monday will get a free side of pancakes with the purchase of any entree when they mention "eclipse pancakes." They also have eclipse glasses for sale, at least while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies

This "MOONday," Insomnia Cookies is giving away a free classic cookie with any $5 purchase, either in-store or for delivery, as long as customers mention the deal. It also reintroduced its beloved Moon Cookie Cake for a limited time just ahead of the eclipse.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box says customers can buy one, get one Jumbo Jack on Monday using the app.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's released four new galaxy-themed flavors ahead of the eclipse and a new "Space Dust" topping made out of fizzy popping candy. It will be available for free at stores on Monday.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme introduced a limited-time "Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut" last week, featuring silver sprinkles and an Oreo on the center. It's available in stores and for delivery through Monday, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut

For "Total Eclipse of the Hut," Pizza Hut is selling large pizzas — with up to 10 toppings — for just $12.

Raising Cane's

Customers at the upwards of 190 Raising Cane's locations in the path of totality — aka the "path of toast-ality" — can get a free Texas toast with any purchase that includes a combo meal on Monday. And anyone can enter a sweepstakes to win free Cane's for the next 20 years.

Sonic

Sonic launched a "Blackout Slush Float" in late March, which included a pair of eclipse glasses with every purchase. It says the cotton candy- and dragon fruit-flavored drink, topped with white soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles, represents the "temporary darkness from the solar eclipse." The beverage will be available through May 5.

Smoothie King

The smoothie chain is selling a special "Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie" through Monday, with eclipse glasses included with purchase at locations in the path of totality within Arkansas, Indiana, New York and Ohio.

SunChips

SunChips says its special eclipse-flavored chips — and an "eclipse swag kit" — will be available for purchase online for just 4 minutes and 27 seconds on Monday afternoon, starting at 1:33 p.m. CT. It says pineapple habanero and black bean spicy gouda flavor "combines the brightness of the sun with the spicy cheese of the moon."

Wendy's

Wendy's customers can get a free Frosty — either chocolate or orange dreamsicle — with any mobile app purchase through Sunday.

