© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See inside the Bidens' last White House Christmas

By Sofia Seidel
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:47 PM PST
Musicians perform in the East Colonnade of the White House in Washington, D.C, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Sofia Seidel
/
NPR
Musicians perform in the East Colonnade of the White House in Washington, D.C, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

The White House is decked out for the holidays.

First Lady Jill Biden gave her holiday message to the nation from the East Room of the White House and thanked volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.

The theme of this year's holiday decorations is 'A Season of Peace and Light.'

The decorations are a reflection of what matters to the Bidens as they celebrate the Christmas season in the White House one last time.

More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House's public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays, according to the Associated Press.

Take a look.

Copyright 2024 NPR

The Diplomatic Reception room decorated for the holidays.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
The Diplomatic Reception room decorated for the holidays.
Ornaments on a tree in the East Colonnade of the White House.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
Ornaments on a tree in the East Colonnade of the White House.
The East Colonnade (L) and the Green Room (R) in the White House are decorated for the holidays.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
The East Colonnade (L) and the Green Room (R) in the White House are decorated for the holidays.
The China Room decorated for the holidays.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
The China Room decorated for the holidays.
Decorated trees in the East Room frame the Cross Hall of the White House.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
Decorated trees in the East Room frame the Cross Hall of the White House.
In the State Dining Room, a tree is decorated with self-portraits of students from across the country.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
In the State Dining Room, a tree is decorated with self-portraits of students from across the country.
A starburst made out of sugar shines above the massive gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, which includes snow-covered South Grounds dotted with dozens of twinkling mini Christmas trees and a scene of people ice skating in a rink on the South Lawn.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
A starburst made out of sugar shines above the massive gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, which includes snow-covered South Grounds dotted with dozens of twinkling mini Christmas trees and a scene of people ice skating in a rink on the South Lawn.
A nativity scene (L) and a carousel (R) are displayed in the White House for the holidays.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
A nativity scene (L) and a carousel (R) are displayed in the White House for the holidays.
Decorated trees in the Cross Hall frame the door to the Blue Room. Doves are also suspended overhead along the Cross Hall.
Sofia Seidel / NPR
/
NPR
Decorated trees in the Cross Hall frame the door to the Blue Room. Doves are also suspended overhead along the Cross Hall.
Tags
Top Stories NPR Top Stories
Sofia Seidel
Sofia Seidel (she/her) is a video producer based in Washington D.C. While working on many projects, her main role is filming and editing NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts. Some of her notable works are directing Fred Again..., Lewis Capaldi and Anna Tivel tiny desk concerts. Sofia also helps manage social media graphics for Alt.Latino, NPR Music's program for Latin alternative and rock music.