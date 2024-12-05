A powerful 7.0 earthquake strikes off northern California coast; tsunami warning canceled

Updated December 05, 2024 at 14:23 PM ET

A powerful earthquake has struck off the northern California coast. Several aftershocks continue to rattle the area off Eureka.

Initial magnitude is 7.0. Other aftershocks have been lower. A tsunami warning has been issued.

The tsunami warning stretches hundreds of miles from the Bay Area of California north into central Oregon.

NPR's Carrie Kahn, in Santa Cruz, Calif., says she received evacuation orders after the earthquake.

