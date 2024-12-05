© 2024 KLCC

A powerful 7.0 earthquake strikes off northern California coast; tsunami warning canceled

By Alana Wise
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:13 AM PST
People watch the waves come in at Ocean Beach in San Francisco after an earthquake was felt widely across Northern California on Thursday.
Haven Daley
/
AP
People watch the waves come in at Ocean Beach in San Francisco after an earthquake was felt widely across Northern California on Thursday.

Updated December 05, 2024 at 14:23 PM ET

A powerful earthquake has struck off the northern California coast. Several aftershocks continue to rattle the area off Eureka. 

Initial magnitude is 7.0. Other aftershocks have been lower. A tsunami warning has been issued.

The tsunami warning stretches hundreds of miles from the Bay Area of California north into central Oregon.

NPR's Carrie Kahn, in Santa Cruz, Calif., says she received evacuation orders after the earthquake.

