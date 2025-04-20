A gunman who targeted Hispanics at a Texas Walmart won't face the death penalty

The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting "Mexicans" shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019, was sentenced to 23 consecutive life sentences, after he pleaded guilty in state court Monday morning.

Patrick Crusius accepted a plea deal offered by the El Paso District Attorney's office in return for not pursuing the death penalty.

District Attorney James Montoya said he offered the deal after a request from the majority of the families of those killed, in trying to bring this case to a close.

The 2019 shooting is considered one of the worst attacks on Hispanics in the U.S. Hours before the attack, he published an online screed saying he was responding to the "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

In 2023 a federal judge convicted him to 90 consecutive life sentences, after he pleaded guilty of hate crimes and firearms violation.

This is a developing story.

