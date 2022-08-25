© 2022 KLCC

Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Published August 25, 2022 at 3:47 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

