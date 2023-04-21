© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Supreme Court set to weigh in on availability of abortion pill mifepristone

By Michael Levitt,
Ashley BrownAilsa Chang
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT

The Supreme Court is expected to weigh in by midnight Friday on whether to allow an abortion pill to remain widely available.

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.