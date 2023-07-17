Police are searching storage units tied to the Gilgo Beach killings suspect

More searches have been conducted in the investigation of Rex Heuermann, the leading suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders.

On Sunday and Monday, authorities searched through two Omega Storage lockers in Amityville, N.Y. Meanwhile, the search into Heuermann's home continues as of Monday, Suffolk County Police told NPR.

Over the weekend, police collected scores of belongings from Heuermann's residence in Massapequa Park, which is a short drive from Gilgo Beach. Some of the evidence removed included weapons, though the police did not specify what kind or how many. Heuermann has permits for 92 firearms, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told PIX 11 that authorities were looking for more evidence, like possibly body parts or trophies. The station reported that police had found a life-size doll in a glass case.

/ Suffolk County Sheriff's Office via AP / Suffolk County Sheriff's Office via AP Rex Heuermann was charged with the murders of three women.

Heuermann was charged on Friday with the murders of three women, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach on Long Island over a decade ago — Amber Lynn Costello, 27; Megan Waterman, 22; and Melissa Barthelemy, 24.

He is also the prime suspect in the killing of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found less than a mile from the other three women.

There are still ongoing investigations of seven additional bodies that were discovered near Ocean Parkway. Heuermann is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Heuermann, 59, was known as a longtime successful architect in Midtown Manhattan leading up to his arrest. His firm, RH Consultants & Associates, has worked with major companies like Foot Locker, Burlington Coat Factory and Target, according to the company's website.

Heuermann's attorney, Michael J. Brown, did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

