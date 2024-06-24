Princess Anne was hospitalized with several minor injuries, says Buckingham Palace

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, suffered a concussion and other minor injuries after an “incident” Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Princess Royal, 73, is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure for observation” and is expected to make a full recovery, officials added.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Multiple British newsoutlets reported that Anne’s injuries on her Gatcombe Park estate are suspected to have been caused by an impact with a horse.

According to her biography on the Royal Family’s website, the princess is an “expert horsewoman” who has taken part in equestrian competitions throughout her life, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Anne well Monday in a post on X. “Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness,” Sunak said. “We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery.”

Anne’s injury is the latest in a string of health issues to befall the Royal Family this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public earlier this month for the first time since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

In February, Buckingham Palace said King Charles had started treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. It was announced in April that he would soon return to royal duties.

