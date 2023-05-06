Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles III is underway in London.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are being anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels are on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Ben Birchall / AP / AP King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Phil Noble / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble / AP / AP Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the Household Division Foots Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation.