President Biden restored the original boundaries last year after then-President Trump had significantly slashed them in 2017. Utah officials say Biden overstepped his authority.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Donoghue about her new book, Haven. In it, three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Bluu Seafood COO Chris Dammann about the company's new cultivated cell fish products - fish sticks and fish balls.
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's national museum. The group has a poor record of preserving cultural artifacts and parts of the museum's collection are no longer on display.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle why he thinks death row inmate Richard Glossip is innocent and deserves a new trial.
The big climate and health care bill passed by the House Friday includes billions in new funding for the IRS over the next decade. Most of that money is aimed at catching wealthy tax cheats.
The GI bill has helped generations of veterans get an education and easy home loans. But that benefit has never really been available to Native Americans living on tribal land.
Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was one of the officers leading the U.S. Marine Corps at the airport when the Taliban took Kabul in 2021. In the first of a two-part conversation, he recounts that day.
Latvia is gearing up for the possibility they could be next after Ukraine. Officials say their military are drastically understaffed, so the country plans to bring back compulsory military service.
The FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida has kicked off a series of conspiracy theories alleging nefarious conduct by the government.
People in the Gaza Strip recount the harrowing stories of the weekend's fierce fighting between Israel and militants — and look to resuming their stressful, precarious day-to-day.
Falling gasoline prices put a dent in the July inflation rate, which fell to 8.5% from 9.1% in June. But other costs such as housing continue to climb, putting a strain on many family budgets.