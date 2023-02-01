© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
rainmakers_thumbnail_2.png
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Onward Eugene Startup Community Director, Caitlan Vargas

By Michael Dunne
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST
caitlan vargas.jpg
Caitlan Vargas

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation with Caitlan Vargas, Startup Community Director for Onward Eugene and Michael Dunne

Our mission is prosperity for all, and we mean that.
Caitlan Vargas

“I’ve taken many of those personality tests that many professionals do, and what I found out about myself is that I’m extremely logical and ask a lot of questions,” says Caitlan Vargas of Onward Eugene. “And the entrepreneurs I meet are visionaries who sometimes need to answer challenging questions before they get off track – that makes us a great match.”

Vargas, who has helped lead many nonprofits in our region, as either a staff person or board member, believes her skill as a connector helps the clients of Onward Eugene find the right people or organizations they need to grow and thrive.

Onward Eugene unites regional partners and brings together support for startups, business expansion, regional marketing and business recruiting initiatives. Founded by the Eugene Chamber in 2019, Onward Eugene has been instrumental in recruiting new business to the community including Southwest Airlines.


"We want to see a thriving economy for our entire region."

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
