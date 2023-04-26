KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Mike Caven, Eugene/Springfield Fire Chief

A Conversation with Mike Caven, Fire Chief for the Eugene/Springfield Department, and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

You are now entering unknown environments with a crew of people who rely on your experience and judgment to keep them safe Mike Caven

Unlike many of us, Mike Caven grew up to have the job he dreamed about as a kid.

“It’s true, I wanted to be a firefighter as a child, and here I am today,” said the Fire Chief of the Eugene/Springfield department.

And while that dream started in adverse conditions as a fire engulfed his childhood home, Caven saw the firefighters battle the blaze and determined early on that such a job was for him.

Flash forward a few decades, and Caven has held almost every job possible in firefighting. He’s been a firefighter, EMT, paramedic trainer, fire instructor, Captain, Battalion Chief and Acting Deputy Chief of Operations.

Caven was named Chief in August of 2022.

While he’s always been a doer, he’s had to make the transition to leader where the responsibility of his employees in dangerous situations is paramount.

“When you step outside that role where you are not only responsible for yourself and you are now entering unknown environments with a crew of people who rely on your experience and judgment to keep them safe - it’s a big change in how you think.”

