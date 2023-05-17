KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Noel Nash, Owner and Publisher of The Chronicle

A conversation between Noel Nash, Owner and Publisher of The Chronicle and Michael Dunne

From delivering papers in a Miami neighborhood, to managing reporters in a 500-person newsroom for the Dallas Morning News, to helping start the data and analytics division of ESPN, Noel Nash has seen it all in the news business.

But today, he’s happiest owning a small weekly newspaper providing news, sports and entertainment to Springfield and South Lane County.

"I truly believe that providing hyper-local coverage is exactly what people want in their newspaper, and that's what we provide," said Nash.

Having worked for some of the biggest names in news, Nash decided that he still loved the newspaper business, but didn’t want to work for a large corporate media enterprise. Instead, he and his wife decided that they want to own a newspaper that had room to grow and make a true impact on the community.

So, in 2019, Nash was able to purchase the then Creswell Chronicle and traveled across the country to help resurrect a tiny paper, as well as build a news team that could grow and truly cover communities that were under-reported.

“There’s so much happening in these towns and there’s so much we can do to serve this entire community,” said Nash.

Four years in, Nash and his team have survived COVID, renamed the publication The Chronicle and have built out a staff that provides robust coverage up and down the I-5 corridor.