KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Darcy Phillips, Executive Director, Cornerstone Community Housing

A Conversation with Darcy Phillips, Executive Director of Cornerstone Community Housing, and Michael Dunne

Darcy Phillips, Executive Director of Cornerstone Community Housing, had a somewhat untraditional journey toward becoming the staff leader for one of the communities lead affordable housing organizations.

“Really, I started at a local church as a children’s pastor, which I just loved,” she said. “And then I went to work at Symantec in tech support! And when they hired me, I said that I wasn’t too tech savvy and they told me they weren’t hiring me for my technical knowledge, they were hiring me for me.”

She went on to work at Holt International, and then joined Cornerstone in 2015. What she terms her dream job, Cornerstone aligns her passion for non-profit work and her deep desire to impact residents through the development of affordable housing.

Phillips is also a board member on the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and she isn’t shy about making sure business leaders in the community understand the impact and importance of nonprofits in our region.

“We are businesses and we help drive economic prosperity in every town and every community we serve,” she said.

Since 1992, Cornerstone Community Housing has been committed to building quality affordable housing for those on limited incomes, while offering services that promote economic independence.