KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Jennifer Denson, Executive Director of Burrito Brigade

A Conversation Between Jennifer Denson, Executive Director of Burrito Brigade and Michael Dunne

For Jennifer Denson, Executive Director for Burrito Brigade, it only took one visit to this humble operation to become hooked.

“I knew right away that doing something so simple, yet so important, was absolutely for me,” she said. “We literally walk up to people and ask them if they want a warm burrito, yet by fulfilling that basic need, we are doing so much.”

The mission of this organization is to feed any hungry person in our community and they do it through three main programs:

The Weekend Burrito Brigade – which hand delivers vegan burritos to thousands of people during the most food-insecure days of the week, Saturday and Sunday.



Waste to Taste - which rescues food that would otherwise be discarded to feed people in need.



Little Free Pantries - which obtains food from neighbors and provides it to those who need it.

“We are a bootstrap organization that does so much with just a little and we help ensure that anyone in our community can have warm, nutritious food,” said Denson.