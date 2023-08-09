© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Jennifer Denson, Executive Director of Burrito Brigade

By Michael Dunne
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jennifer Denson
Jennifer Denson

A Conversation Between Jennifer Denson, Executive Director of Burrito Brigade and Michael Dunne

For Jennifer Denson, Executive Director for Burrito Brigade, it only took one visit to this humble operation to become hooked.

“I knew right away that doing something so simple, yet so important, was absolutely for me,” she said. “We literally walk up to people and ask them if they want a warm burrito, yet by fulfilling that basic need, we are doing so much.”

The mission of this organization is to feed any hungry person in our community and they do it through three main programs:

  • The Weekend Burrito Brigade – which hand delivers vegan burritos to thousands of people during the most food-insecure days of the week, Saturday and Sunday.
  • Waste to Taste - which rescues food that would otherwise be discarded to feed people in need.
  • Little Free Pantries - which obtains food from neighbors and provides it to those who need it.

“We are a bootstrap organization that does so much with just a little and we help ensure that anyone in our community can have warm, nutritious food,” said Denson.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes