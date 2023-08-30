© 2023 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Aviva Stuart, Director of Sales and Marketing for Eugene Magazine

By Michael Dunne
Published August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
3 issues of Eugene Magazine fanned out on display.
Courtesy of Eugene Magazine.

A Conversation between Aviva Stuart, Director of Sales and Marketing for Eugene Magazine and Michael Dunne

For most of Eugene Magazine’s history, Aviva Stuart has led the sales and marketing function, but that is merely part of her role.

“What I love about working at the magazine is that we are a small staff and we all collaborate on almost everything,” she says. “Content, editorial, design ideas…we all pitch in to develop the best magazine we possibly can.”

Since 2006, Eugene Magazine has served all of Lane County as the community’s lifestyle magazine. A quarterly publication, with a robust online presence, Eugene Magazine illustrate the region’s many arts, entertainment, outdoor activities and other lifestyle pursuits.

“Yes, we are named after Eugene, but really, we are all about celebrating every part of Lane County,” says Stuart.

Latest Episodes