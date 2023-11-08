KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Paul Weinhold, President & CEO of the University Of Oregon Foundation

A Conversation Between the U of O Foundation CEO and Michael Dunne

Foundations are integral to raising money for nonprofits and institutions throughout Oregon as both a primary and secondary source of funding.

For the largest such organization in our state – the University of Oregon Foundation, the charge is to steward more than $3 billion toward the state’s marquee institution of higher learning.

The man leading this Foundation, Paul Weinhold, President & CEO, believes greatly in his organization's sacred trust to ensure the U of O gets everything it needs to thrive.

“We are stewards of the money that donors both big and small entrust toward the university,” says Weinhold. “It’s our job to do much of the administration and back-office work to make sure the funds go where they need to go and help those parts of the University they need to help.”

The mission of The University of Oregon Foundation is to support the mission of the University of Oregon by receiving, investing, and disbursing private gifts given to the university. As a charitable organization, the UO Foundation maximizes private gifts for the university’s benefit in accordance with donor intent.



