KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers, Sue Zeni and Danni Harris of Eugene Mountain Rescue

Not many of us would volunteer to get out of bed in the middle of the night, put on a ton of foul weather gear and then go out and search for a lost hiker, but for members of Eugene Mountain Rescue, that’s exactly what they do – weather and circumstances be darned.

And each year, many lost, injured or stranded outdoor enthusiasts in our region, thank their lucky stars that they do.

Eugene Mountain Rescue, an all-volunteer part of the Lane County Sherriff’s Search and Rescue team is a dynamic group of skilled hikers and climbers that form an important part of outdoor rescues throughout Lane County.

“We specialize in mountain rescue, high angle rescue (on cliffs or other steep environments) and difficult weather,” says the group’s President Sue Zeni. “Really any kind of outdoor accident or misfortune is something we might respond to.”

The group is truly an organization of the community, for the community and their ranks are made up of people of all ages.

“We have members in their 20’s all the way up to their 60’s and such,” says Communications Director Danni Harris. “For the most part, they’re people with climbing background, but we have a lot of other skilled people who have a desire and a commitment to help others.”

The mission of the organization is to provide Lane County with trained volunteer rescuers for emergencies in mountain areas and steep terrain. Founded in 1968, their volunteers are ready to respond 24 hours a day to people in need.